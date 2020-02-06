|
Bernice J. Newell
Indialantic - Bernice Jean Newell, of Indialantic, FL, passed away a year ago today, at age 88. She was born in Cleveland, OH, to William Richard Carlin and Ada Bernice Eby, on September 5, 1930. Jean attended Lakewood High School, where she was a cheerleader, and Ohio State University. Subsequently, she met Richard William Newell, her husband for 68 years and fellow Lakewood grad, who survives her. During their time together they lived in Mexico, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Australia and Sri Lanka, and traveled much of the world, finally settling in Indialantic in 1974.
Jean's career in real estate started in the 50s in Akron, OH, continued in Rocky River, OH, in the 70s, and found its final stage in the Melbourne area, where she was an agent, and acquired broker's and CCM licenses, as well as her own firm. She enjoyed community service through the Zonta Club of Melbourne and the West Melbourne Business Association, where she served on their scholarship committee. Her kindness, decency, and generosity had the habit of converting clients into friends. She is survived by her husband, and her sons Richard, of Indialantic, and Robert, of Sydney, Australia. Her life is celebrated at the Book of Memories. Jean asked that any contributions in her memory be made to Easterseals.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020