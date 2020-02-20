|
Berta Lehnen
West Melbourne - Berta E. Lehnen, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Palm Bay. She was born in Germany. Berta is survived by her children, Sylvia, Peter (Theresa) and Birgitt (Michael); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Berta lost her husband, Jacob, in 2002. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020