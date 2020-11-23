Beryl R. Weeks
Melbourne, FL - Beryl R. Weeks, 96 of Melbourne, Florida passed away peacefully at Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville, Fl. She was born Beryl Rosaline Dale on April 13, 1924 in Herefordshire County, England, site of her ancestral home for the last 500 years.
Surviving Beryl are her two sons, Gary Appenfelder of Murfreesboro, TN and Gregory Appenfelder of St. Johns, FL, along with 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Beryl will be laid to rest in the Florida Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockledge, FL alongside her husband Howell."Pappy" Weeks
Services will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 1pm at Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care given Beryl during her final days. Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville was extraordinary in their attention and love shown all of us; they are angels.