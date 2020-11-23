1/
Beryl R. Weeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beryl R. Weeks

Melbourne, FL - Beryl R. Weeks, 96 of Melbourne, Florida passed away peacefully at Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville, Fl. She was born Beryl Rosaline Dale on April 13, 1924 in Herefordshire County, England, site of her ancestral home for the last 500 years.

Surviving Beryl are her two sons, Gary Appenfelder of Murfreesboro, TN and Gregory Appenfelder of St. Johns, FL, along with 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Beryl will be laid to rest in the Florida Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockledge, FL alongside her husband Howell."Pappy" Weeks

Services will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 1pm at Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care given Beryl during her final days. Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville was extraordinary in their attention and love shown all of us; they are angels.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved