|
|
Beth Ann Fisher
Satellite Beach - Beth Ann (Riley) Fisher, 81, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. Beth was born in Marion, Indiana on April 26, 1938.
She was a Converse, Indiana resident until she graduated from Converse High School in 1956. She went on to achieve her Bachelors Degree in English/Education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
In 1972, Beth moved Satellite Beach, FL where she resided until her passing. Survivors include her life partner of 34 years, Marcia Chamless and her Son, Donnie Chamless, Brother Tom Riley (Nancy) of Clearwater, Sister Camilla (Butch) Correll of Indiana, Son James Fisher (Dawn) of Satellite Beach, Daughter Risa Shelton (David) of Colorado, Daughter Vicki Lichti (Michael) of Indiatlantic, Daughter Deanna Nowak (Matt) of Colorado, Son Christopher Fisher (Catherine) of Satellite Beach. 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death are her parents 1st Lieutenant James Denver Riley and Martha Lou Losure, and her beloved grandparents Tom and Addie Windsor all of Indiana.
Per Beth's wishes there will be no Funeral services.
Online condolences may be sent to beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019