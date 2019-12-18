|
Betty Bennett
Titusville - Betty Jean Bennett went to be with her Lord on December 17, 2019. Betty was born March 13, 1938 in St. Albans, WV. She moved to Florida at the age of 10. She graduated in 1956 from Titusville High School. She volunteered many years for two community projects that she was proud of, Cracker Day and the North Brevard Historical Society's Walk in the Park.
Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years Harry Bennett, daughter Tanya Hall (Steve), sisters Patsy Garrett of Titusville and Carolyn Bargiol (James) of Conway, SC along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by son Todd Bennett, parents Clifford and Ruby Mitchell and sister Joyce Robertson of Titusville.
Betty was a member of First Christian Church of Titusville. Her faith in God was strong and enjoyed fellowship with many of her church friends.
Viewing and Burial will be private.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday December 21, 2019 at First Christian Church of Titusville, 2880 Jay Jay Road with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Francis or First Christian Church of Titusville. Condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019