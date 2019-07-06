|
Betty Britt
Mims - Betty Warwick Britt, 87 years old, peacefully passed away July 3, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband Daniel of 61 years and their 3 children Thomas Britt (Rebecca), Carla Walter and Leslie Sickler (Robert). Betty had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who were the lights of her life as well as numerous nieces and nephews who she adored. She also considered Wilber Marshall and John Bostic, her "kids" and took great pride in their accomplishments.
The daughter of Evelyn and George Warwick, Betty was born in Gastonia, NC. She had an older brother, Eugene Warwick and sister Helen and a younger brother George. They all preceded her in death and we know she is happy to be in their presence now.
She graduated from Derita High School in Charlotte and the Carolina Business School. After graduation she went to work for Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte in the security department. A part of her job was to investigate potential new employees. One of the potential employees was Daniel Britt from Moore County, NC. He was cleared and hired. Approximately one year later they were married. Soon after they were transferred to Cape Canaveral, Florida where she worked on the Thor and Thor Delta programs before quitting to raise their 3 children.
In the early 1970's her husband started Britt's Air Conditioning as a second job. She was very instrumental in this becoming a successful business.
Betty was a very outgoing and friendly person, she never met a stranger in her whole life.
Services are at North Brevard Funeral Home Monday, July 8, 2019. The family will be accepting visitors at 10:00 a.m. , the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by a short graveside service. The family invites everyone to the North Brevard Shrine Club for food and refreshments immediately after. Condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 6, 2019