Betty Garner
Palm Bay - Betty Garner, 73, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Palm Bay, Florida.
She was a graduate of Danville High School. Betty's talents were multi-faceted. She was an accomplished baker, gardener, painter, and licensed cosmetologist.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Cecil Garner; daughters, Denise Gibson and Michele Mills; son, Cecil Garner, Jr.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Betty will be cremated, and the family will receive friends and family for a remembrance in Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the familial residence. She will be interred at Spring Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Danville, Illinois. An additional Memorial gathers will be held in Illinois for family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019