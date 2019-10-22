Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Garner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Garner Obituary
Betty Garner

Palm Bay - Betty Garner, 73, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Palm Bay, Florida.

She was a graduate of Danville High School. Betty's talents were multi-faceted. She was an accomplished baker, gardener, painter, and licensed cosmetologist.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Cecil Garner; daughters, Denise Gibson and Michele Mills; son, Cecil Garner, Jr.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Betty will be cremated, and the family will receive friends and family for a remembrance in Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the familial residence. She will be interred at Spring Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Danville, Illinois. An additional Memorial gathers will be held in Illinois for family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now