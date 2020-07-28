Betty J. Maynard
Melbourne, FL - Betty J. Maynard, 85, born in Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Ladies Aux., Life Member of the VFW Ladies Aux, Past President of the Ladies of Elks Aux #1744 and Member of Loyal Order of the Moose. Betty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Johnie Radford; sons, Timothy L. Maynard, Mark E. Maynard and Stephen G. Maynard; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Call hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Chapel. Friends planning expressions of sympathy are asked to consider American Cancer Society
. Mask are required and social distancing appreciated. brownliemawell.com