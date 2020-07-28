1/1
Betty J. Maynard
Betty J. Maynard

Melbourne, FL - Betty J. Maynard, 85, born in Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Ladies Aux., Life Member of the VFW Ladies Aux, Past President of the Ladies of Elks Aux #1744 and Member of Loyal Order of the Moose. Betty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Johnie Radford; sons, Timothy L. Maynard, Mark E. Maynard and Stephen G. Maynard; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Call hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Chapel. Friends planning expressions of sympathy are asked to consider American Cancer Society. Mask are required and social distancing appreciated. brownliemawell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
