Betty L. Edwards



Betty L. Edwards born in Victoria, Illinois January 17, 1924. Survived by two sons Alan and Clark Edwards, two grandsons, a granddaughter and two great grand children. Predeceased by husband JB Edwards, daughter Janice Phillips and grandson Anthony Phillips. Formerly lived in Miami, Mims and Titusville Florida. Member of the Aurantia Baptist Church of Mims for over 30 years where she taught Sunday school. Active member of the Red Hat Club in Titusville. Activities she enjoyed, riding with her son on the Harley, sky diving, white water rafting and eating chocolate.



Funeral at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery , Titusville









