Betty M. Gray Obituary
Betty M Gray

Cocoa Beach - Happy Birthday Mom!

A service was held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Savior's Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach Florida for Betty Gray, 95 of Cocoa Beach and Palm Cottages, Rockledge. She was the daughter of Howard Level and E. Pearl Bush.

Mrs. Gray was the wife of 1st Lt John Shoemaker, who was killed in Korea, and Dr. Robert Gray, of Cocoa Beach, who passed away in 2002. Her son Bruce Shoemaker also pre deceased her in 2005.

Mrs. Gray Is survived by her children Dan Shoemaker of Cocoa Florida, Jan Shoemaker Clampffer, Jennifer Gray Cribbs, Susan Gray Hunt, and Gary Gray. She is also survived by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 24, 2019
