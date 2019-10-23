Services
Betty Ruth Moore Obituary
Merritt Island - Betty Ruth Moore, 91, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1927 in Lloydsville, Ohio daughter of the late Herbert Amos and Elizabeth Etta (Knicely) Gibson. She was in the last class of Cadet Corps during WWII.

Betty worked as a Registered Nurse at Cape Canaveral Hospital Emergency Room for 15 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Richard Moore in 2004.

Survivors include 2 sons Jay and John, 3 daughters Jackie, Joy and Jill, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 at Grace United Methodist Church 65 Needle Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL 32953 with a service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
