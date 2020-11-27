Bettye Ann Kohl Fernandez
Rockledge - Bettye, 99, was born on May 2, 1921 to Clinton T. and Emma K. (Ziliak) Kohl in Evansville, IN and passed away November 19, 2020 in Rockledge, FL.
She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Bettye also worked as a secretary and librarian. She was a member of both the Catholic and Pentecostal Church and was a US Navy Veteran of WW II.
Bettye is survived by her six children; John C. (Linda) Fernandez, Tony J. (Donna) Fernandez, Judy A. (Steve) Gailey, Diane M. (Tracy) Hish, Margie A. Paul and Tim A. (Jing) Fernandez; 10 Grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John Fernandez and son, Thomas J. Fernandez.
Private family services will be held. Brownliemaxwell.com