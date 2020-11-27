1/1
Bettye Ann Kohl Fernandez
Bettye Ann Kohl Fernandez

Rockledge - Bettye, 99, was born on May 2, 1921 to Clinton T. and Emma K. (Ziliak) Kohl in Evansville, IN and passed away November 19, 2020 in Rockledge, FL.

She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Bettye also worked as a secretary and librarian. She was a member of both the Catholic and Pentecostal Church and was a US Navy Veteran of WW II.

Bettye is survived by her six children; John C. (Linda) Fernandez, Tony J. (Donna) Fernandez, Judy A. (Steve) Gailey, Diane M. (Tracy) Hish, Margie A. Paul and Tim A. (Jing) Fernandez; 10 Grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John Fernandez and son, Thomas J. Fernandez.

Private family services will be held. Brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
