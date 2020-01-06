Services
Melbourne - Beverley Ellis, age 92, formerly of Melbourne, passed away on December 20, 2019. She was born in Capron, IL on October 26, 1927, the daughter of Alfred and Anne (Austad) Hermanson. Bev is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Frazier; son, Mike (Llew) Ellis; sister, Bea (Lorin) Ellis; sister-in-law, Lila Svedin; six grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; and brothers, Glenn and Gail Hermanson. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at Palmdale Presbyterian Church, 684 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, Florida, with Pastor Fred Foy Strang presiding. For full obituary details, please visit www.floridamemorialfh-gardens.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
