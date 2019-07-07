Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
3050 A1A
Indialantic, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
3050 A1A
Indialantic, FL
Beverly Jean Oliveira

Beverly Jean Oliveira Obituary
Beverly Jean Oliveira

Indian Harbour Beach - Beverly Jean Oliveira, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She is survived by her son, Dr. Brian Oliveira, daughters Dana (Brandon) Chesser, Lauren Oliveira and two grandchildren Ethan, Greyson Chesser and sister Brenda Harkins. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M Monday, July 8, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church 3050 A1A Indialantic, Fl. Committal will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens Rockledge, Fl. You may sign Bev's guestbook at beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 7, 2019
