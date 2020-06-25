Bill C. Lowe
Bill went to be with his beloved wife Phyllis on Monday, June 15, 2020. He passed away at Holmes Regional. Billy (Bill C) Claude Lowe was born September 13, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas. Bill grew up in Texas and left to serve in the Army from 1953-55 as a Military Policeman. After leaving the service, he met his future spouse and beloved wife Phyllis on a blind date. He proposed and they married shortly afterwards in 1956. Bill and Phyllis began their life together near Dallas, Texas and moved to Eau Gallie, Florida in 1963 where they remained and raised their family.

Since his wife's passing in 2008, Bill spent his time volunteering at the VA clinic in Viera. He was extremely proud to have been recognized with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for his volunteer service to the VA. Bill was also an active supporter for St Jude's and the Billy Graham Ministries.

Bill will be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather and close friend to many, especially the veterans he met while serving as a volunteer driver for the VA. Bill was a soldier, a policeman, a mail carrier, an exceptional salesman, a marina manager, a quality inspector at NASA and an avid supporter of the Eau Gallie and West Melbourne youth football programs. He was a man of deep faith and devotion to his Lord and enjoyed his daily scripture discussions with his many Bible buddies.

Bill is survived by his brothers Nathan, Byron, Pete and Wayne; his immediate family, Marcus and Dale, grandchildren Erin, Nic, Josh and granddaughter-in-law Bayleigh and special friends Debbie, DJ and the Fab 5 (Paul, Ron, Terry, Bill and Don) along with other family members throughout the US and overseas. A Celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for September in Brevard pending travel, health and other restrictions. For those desiring, donations or memorials may be given in his name to any local veteran's support group or organization.




