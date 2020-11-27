1/1
Bill McLeod
Bill McLeod

Titusville - Willard "Bill" McLeod, 85, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Titusville. Bill was born in Milford, New Jersey to Harold and Sadie McLeod. He grew up in Rockland County, New York. Bill worked in the Graphic Art Division of Lederle Laboratories Pharmaceuticals. During that time he was also a U.S. Army Reservist. He retired in 1993 and in 1995 moved to Titusville. Bill was a member of Gateway Community Church and the Sons of the American Revolution. He loved golf, sailing and the outdoors.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maura, his sister Dorothy Cheek of Seattle Washington and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday November 30, 2020 from 5-7pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. Services will be celebrated at Gateway Community Church at 10am Tuesday December 1st. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
