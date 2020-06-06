Dr. Bill Ogg
Dr. Bill Ogg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020 in Simsbury, Connecticut. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to James & Ina B. Ogg, Bill graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, with a degree in Chemistry and Religion. He was proud to care for the black bear mascots as a Bear Trainer. He met his wife Luanne there, and they moved to Memphis after marrying so he could begin medical school. Bill became a family practice physician, working in private practice and the USAF, where he earned the rank of Colonel, ending his career at Patrick AFB in Florida. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill continued to practice medicine in locum tenens assignments all over the world. Bill was a compassionate physician and loving husband and father. He is survived by his five children and six grandchildren: son Scott (Carol) and granddaughter Lauren of Atlanta, GA; son Stan (Terri) of Elizabethton, TN; daughter Sallie Pellon (Michael) and granddaughters Katie, Meredith & Brenna of Simsbury, CT; son Stuart (Trish) and grandsons Will & Alex of Burlingame, CA; and daughter Sheryl Roberts (Ken) of Singapore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Luanne (in January), his parents, brothers Turner & Joel Ogg and sister Ina Jo Ogg, and his daughter-in-law Cathy Armstrong Ogg. Bill had a terrific sense of humor and an infectious loud laugh. His children and grandchildren will miss his mischievous spirit and will gather in Florida to celebrate his life. If you'd like to contribute to a cause in his memory, Bill would be honored with a donation to the Bear Program at Baylor University: www.baylor.edu/bear
Dr. Bill Ogg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020 in Simsbury, Connecticut. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to James & Ina B. Ogg, Bill graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, with a degree in Chemistry and Religion. He was proud to care for the black bear mascots as a Bear Trainer. He met his wife Luanne there, and they moved to Memphis after marrying so he could begin medical school. Bill became a family practice physician, working in private practice and the USAF, where he earned the rank of Colonel, ending his career at Patrick AFB in Florida. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill continued to practice medicine in locum tenens assignments all over the world. Bill was a compassionate physician and loving husband and father. He is survived by his five children and six grandchildren: son Scott (Carol) and granddaughter Lauren of Atlanta, GA; son Stan (Terri) of Elizabethton, TN; daughter Sallie Pellon (Michael) and granddaughters Katie, Meredith & Brenna of Simsbury, CT; son Stuart (Trish) and grandsons Will & Alex of Burlingame, CA; and daughter Sheryl Roberts (Ken) of Singapore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Luanne (in January), his parents, brothers Turner & Joel Ogg and sister Ina Jo Ogg, and his daughter-in-law Cathy Armstrong Ogg. Bill had a terrific sense of humor and an infectious loud laugh. His children and grandchildren will miss his mischievous spirit and will gather in Florida to celebrate his life. If you'd like to contribute to a cause in his memory, Bill would be honored with a donation to the Bear Program at Baylor University: www.baylor.edu/bear
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.