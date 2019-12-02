Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
Bill Simcox Obituary
Bill Simcox

Melbourne - Bill Simcox, age 69, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Simcox. Loving children, Bobby Simcox, Billy Simcox and Laurie Anderson. Two brothers, Dale and Fred Simcox. Nine grandchildren and his close friend Jody Morin.

A celebration of life is planned for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St. in Melbourne.

Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
