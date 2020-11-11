Billie J. DeNoble



Melbourne - Billie Joyce DeNoble, 90, passed away peacefully in her home in Suntree on November 7, 2020 with her husband by her side.



Born in Sharon, PA, she was married to Fred DeNoble for 69 years. She is survived by her husband Fred, and her two daughters, Debbi Dobson and Linda Baltz. As well as 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Billie was a registered nurse, an orthodontist assistant, and she enjoyed sewing, singing, dancing, and cruising.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at Dignity Memorial in Rockledge on Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm.









