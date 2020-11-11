1/1
Billie J. DeNoble
Billie J. DeNoble

Melbourne - Billie Joyce DeNoble, 90, passed away peacefully in her home in Suntree on November 7, 2020 with her husband by her side.

Born in Sharon, PA, she was married to Fred DeNoble for 69 years. She is survived by her husband Fred, and her two daughters, Debbi Dobson and Linda Baltz. As well as 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Billie was a registered nurse, an orthodontist assistant, and she enjoyed sewing, singing, dancing, and cruising.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Dignity Memorial in Rockledge on Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
