Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
75 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Church

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Joe Church Obituary
Billy Joe Church

Viera - Billy Joe Church, age 77, passed away on Friday June 14,2019 at his home.

BJ was In the Army then a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 28 years.

He loved his family and loved to be with his friends, to play golf and grill steaks.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Annie; daughters, Leslie Robinson, Shannon Berliner & Liz Rattini; son, David Gockel and 7 grand children .

There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church In Rockledge, FL on June 22nd at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of St Francis will be appreciated.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.