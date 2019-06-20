|
|
Billy Joe Church
Viera - Billy Joe Church, age 77, passed away on Friday June 14,2019 at his home.
BJ was In the Army then a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 28 years.
He loved his family and loved to be with his friends, to play golf and grill steaks.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Annie; daughters, Leslie Robinson, Shannon Berliner & Liz Rattini; son, David Gockel and 7 grand children .
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church In Rockledge, FL on June 22nd at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of St Francis will be appreciated.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 20, 2019