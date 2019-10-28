Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Scarborough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Scarborough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Scarborough Obituary
Billy Scarborough

Cocoa - Billy Scarborough died October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father Doug, his mother Carolyn Clifton and his brothers Frank and "Bubba". He is survived by his daughter Jessica, his son Wayne Allen, two grandchildren, his two sisters Jan, Anita Currie, his brother Clay and his step-mother Beth. Graveside services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now