Billy Scarborough
Cocoa - Billy Scarborough died October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father Doug, his mother Carolyn Clifton and his brothers Frank and "Bubba". He is survived by his daughter Jessica, his son Wayne Allen, two grandchildren, his two sisters Jan, Anita Currie, his brother Clay and his step-mother Beth. Graveside services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019