B.L." Peggy" Galloway
- - B.L." Peggy" Galloway, age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 66 years, James Hoyt Galloway in 2016; sister; Mary Hanson and sister-in-law, Jean Benson.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Vickye L. Galloway and her husband Michael Versluis of Waynesville and daughter, Gayla Berger and her husband Bruce of Ohio, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, James "Jimmy" Benson, and her sister-in-law, Bobie Jean Reaves both of Lake Mary, FL
Peggy was an avid bowler bowling in multiple leagues and competed in bowling tournaments. She found pleasure in gardening, cooking and going fishing. Peggy was an artist in many ways. She liked to paint in her free time as well as play the organ. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019