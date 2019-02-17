Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
106 Riverside Drive
Indialantic, FL
Palm Bay - Blanche Madeline Boardman of Indiatlantic, Florida passed away on February 8, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House while surrounded by her children. Blanche was born in Berlin, Vermont on April 26, 1924 to the late Asa and Emma Grant Baldwin and lived in Northfield Falls, Vermont. She was married to the late Ralph "Skip" Boardman, Jr. for 74 years. Blanche was the owner of Blanche Boardman Realtor located on Harbor City Blvd., Eau Gallie and Palm Bay, Florida. She was Vice President and President of the Melbourne Area Board of Realtors.

Blanche is survived by her daughters Trudy Boardman, Cathy Spector and son John Boardman, grandson Richard Lee, granddaughter Tiffany Lee and great granddaughters Bailey Lehman and Sydney Lee. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 Riverside Drive, Indialantic, Florida. Blanche was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 17, 2019
