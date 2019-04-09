Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mims United Methodist Church
3302 Green Street
Titusville - Blanche Porter (nee Smoot), passed away on April 5,20I9 in Titusville, Florida. She was born in Winter Haven, Florida in 1922 and moved to Brevard County in 1958. Blanche served in the Navy WAVES during WWII; was a member of the Mims United Methodist Church; Shilah Temple #151 Daughters of the Nile; Ladies of the Nobles; EZ Steppers Cloggers and Senior Center. She retired from the Brevard County School Board. She was devoted to her family, enjoyed many pastimes, especially crafts, dancing and travel. she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles. she is survived by her sons Joseph of Mesa, Arizona; Jeffrey (Christina) of Huntsburg, Ohio; daughter Susan of Titusville; sister Barbara Johnson of Haines City; grandchildren: Victoria, Meghan (Mike), Amy (Will), Taylor, Cassandra, Nicholas (Christina) and five great grandchildren. A service will be held at the Mims United Methodist Church on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Blanche requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children, 12502 USF Pine Drive Tampa, FL 33612- 9411 or the Mims United Methodist Church, 3302 Green Street, Mims, FL 32754.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 9, 2019
