Decatur, AL - Bobby Joe Gardner, age 80 of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Friday March 1, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years Alice, daughters Tracy Gardner and Lisa Koerlin (Don), granddaughters Emma and Amelia Koerlin. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Beulah and Alex Gardner, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Bob was born April 25, 1938 in Harriman, TN. Bob and his family were longtime residents of Brevard County FL. Bob was retired from Pan Am World Services and Computer Sciences Raytheon (CSR). In 2017 Bob and Alice relocated to Decatur, AL to be near their daughters and families. Per Bob's wishes no services are planned.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 10, 2019
