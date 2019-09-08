Services
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
Titusville - Bonnie B Schuyler, 93, entered the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ, August 31, 2019. She was reunited with the love of her life, Andrew J. Schuyler, who preceded her in 2002. Born in Georgia, Bonnie was a true southern lady. She modeled the Proverbs 31 woman having been a worker at home, hospitable, generous and firm in her Christian faith. Bonnie was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. Also preceding Bonnie were her parents and five siblings. Those remaining are her daughter, Treacy Redlien (Paul), grandchildren, Daniel Redlien (Erin) and Rachel Guinn (Christopher), great grandchildren, Evan and Bridget Redlien and Andrew Guinn. Save us a place at the banquet table, we'll be along in a while. Services are Sunday, September 8, 2019, 3:00pm (viewing at 2:45) at North Brevard Funeral Home. In her memory, the family suggests a contribution to Bonnie's favorite charities, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607, or the Salvation Army, 1218 W Main, Titusville, FL, 32796.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 8, 2019
