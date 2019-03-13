|
Bonnie Elizabeth Morgan
Titusville - Bonnie Elizabeth Morgan, age 70, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, (3/2) at Island Health and Rehab. She was born in Washington, DC but grew up and spent most of her life in southern Maryland. After earning a Bachelor in Science Degree from the University of Maryland she worked as a technician at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Station. She retired and moved to Titusville, Florida in 1994. She had been an agricultural research technician before retirement. In addition to horse back riding, she enjoyed needle point and model railroading.
She is survived by a brother, John Rentz of Titusville.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, (4/13) at 4:00 PM at Sun Valley Christian Church, 4825 Barna Ave, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 13, 2019