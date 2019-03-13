Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Sun Valley Christian Church
4825 Barna Ave
Titusville, FL
Titusville - Bonnie Elizabeth Morgan, age 70, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, (3/2) at Island Health and Rehab. She was born in Washington, DC but grew up and spent most of her life in southern Maryland. After earning a Bachelor in Science Degree from the University of Maryland she worked as a technician at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Station. She retired and moved to Titusville, Florida in 1994. She had been an agricultural research technician before retirement. In addition to horse back riding, she enjoyed needle point and model railroading.

She is survived by a brother, John Rentz of Titusville.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, (4/13) at 4:00 PM at Sun Valley Christian Church, 4825 Barna Ave, Titusville, FL 32780.

To share your memories of Bonnie or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit our website. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, www.newcomertitusville.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 13, 2019
