|
|
Bonnie Lee Fitzgerald
Titusville - BONNIE LEE FEHELEY FITZGERALD July 30, 1942 - September 17, 2019
On September 17, 2019, Bonnie Fitzgerald, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother passed away peacefully with her husband and children at her side. A reception to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at LaCita Country Club, Titusville, FL. The family will have a private graveside service earlier in the day.
Born in Olean, NY and raised in Eldred, PA, Bonnie called Titusville, FL home for 47 years. Bonnie left Eldred after graduating from Otto-Eldred High School to join the Pennsylvania State University Class of 1961 and joined Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She received her M.A. from the University of Central Florida in Education. She found her lifelong passion in Education at Penn State, serving exceptional children in public schools in Pennsylvania and Florida. She took a 20 year break to raise her own three children, still finding a way to be an educator in every single day, whether on family vacations, trips to museums or just the family dinner table.
Bonnie met John Fitzgerald, the love of her life while teaching in Philadelphia, and they were married December 11, 1965. It's certain that Bonnie fell in love with John the moment he started visiting her special education classroom and taking the children for rides in his fiery red convertible corvette. Bonnie and John's three children were all born in Philadelphia, and the young family then moved to Titusville, FL.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Edward Fitzgerald, III; her children, John Edward Fitzgerald, IV (Jennifer) of Marietta, GA; Stephanie Fitzgerald David (Benjamin) of Wilmington, NC; and Tara Fitzgerald McCall of Apex, NC; her sister Colleen Feheley Triz (Michael) of Orchard Park, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine Ruth and David Darwin Feheley of Eldred, PA. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as incredible lifelong friends.
Bonnie is also survived by 9 grandchildren that were the center of her and John's world. John Edward, Fitzgerald, V, Rachel Marie Fitzgerald, Madeline Randall David, Sophie Grace David, John Stanford Hamilton, Troy Fitzgerald McCall, Benjamin Fitzgerald David, Victoria Carroll McCall and Vivian Blair Fitzgerald. Bonnie did not miss a major event in their lives!
Bonnie will be remembered in so many wonderful ways, not the least of which were a smile that could light up a room, fierce love for her family and the notion that learning can be fun and happen in any environment, and that it all begins with a love of books!
Arrangements are being handled by North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 19, 2019