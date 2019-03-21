Services
Island Cremations and Funeral Services
405 South Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32952
321-454-3331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
280 E. Merritt Ave.
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonny VanSweden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonny Gay (Lathen) VanSweden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonny Gay (Lathen) VanSweden Obituary
Bonny Gay VanSweden (Lathen)

Merritt Island - Bonny Gay VanSweden, (Lathen), 86, passed on March 15, 2019. Born in Wabeno, WI, she resided in Arlington Heights, IL, Free Soil, MI, and Merritt Island, FL.

Bonny, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend is survived by her husband Thomas VanSweden, daughter Gayle Trout and her husband Dave, Jon and Linda VanSweden, Lisa and Andy Swanson, siblings Midge and Norbert Flynn, Boyd and Jean Mielke, Joan Lathen, 9 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids. Preceded in death by William A. Lathen and son Billy.

We will all miss her contagious smile and loving ways.

Celebration of life will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 280 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island, FL 32953.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now