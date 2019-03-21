|
|
Bonny Gay VanSweden (Lathen)
Merritt Island - Bonny Gay VanSweden, (Lathen), 86, passed on March 15, 2019. Born in Wabeno, WI, she resided in Arlington Heights, IL, Free Soil, MI, and Merritt Island, FL.
Bonny, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend is survived by her husband Thomas VanSweden, daughter Gayle Trout and her husband Dave, Jon and Linda VanSweden, Lisa and Andy Swanson, siblings Midge and Norbert Flynn, Boyd and Jean Mielke, Joan Lathen, 9 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids. Preceded in death by William A. Lathen and son Billy.
We will all miss her contagious smile and loving ways.
Celebration of life will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 280 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island, FL 32953.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 21, 2019