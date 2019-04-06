|
Bradley Franklin
Orlando -
12/24/53 - 3/22/19
Bradley Ray Franklin of Orlando, Florida grew up in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He attended the University of Central Florida and pursued a successful career as a Contract Manager with Lockheed Martin.
During his retirement, he loved spending time with his family. He was a natural athlete and musician, and pursued his passions for golf, tennis, surfing and jamming with his musical friends.
Brad was many things. Always a youthful spirit with an infectious sense of humor and more importantly a sensitive and supportive friend, loving father and husband. He touched many and he leaves these gifts behind to his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father Beauford Franklin and his brother Randy Franklin. He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth Franklin; daughter Jessica and her spouse Mohan Chahal of Houston, Texas; son Gregory Franklin of Orlando, Florida; mother Virginia Franklin of Melbourne, Florida and sister Terri Franklin of Solana Beach, California.
Brad was taken from us suddenly and too soon and will be greatly missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 6, 2019