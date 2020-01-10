|
|
Brennan Michael Wood
Brennan Michael Wood (59) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday January 5th. Observers suggest he passed comfortably in his sleep.
Brennan is best remembered for his generosity and spirit. His passion included computers, technology, travel and the beautiful Atlantic Ocean which led to a career with the navy followed by various industry jobs and finally ending with SDI Systems. In addition, Brennan was an avid fan and follower of the Dallas Cowboys and Florida Gators. Brennan leaves behind many appreciative friends and clients.
John Samuel Wood, his father, preceded him in death. Brennan is survived by his mother, Margaret Anne Walterhouse and his brother, Andy Wood, both of Harrisonburg Virginia. Also surviving him are his two sisters, Barbara Gold of Herzliya Israel and Meredith Smith of Melbourne. He is survived by his former wife, Lori Wagner of Indialantic, step-daughter Kasey Handlin and granddaughter Madison Handlin of Orlando.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Well wishers are encouraged to contribute to the America or the COPD Foundation.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020