Brian M. Sharp Obituary
Titusville - Brian M. Sharp, 40, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Titusville on October 27, 1978 to David Sharp and Susan Schemel. Brian enjoyed music, playing the guitar, woodworking, golf, web design and computer programing. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Lillian Sharp; son Ryder Powers, Mother Susan (Marty) Schemel; father David (Kathleen MacMahon) Sharp; brother Scott (Kristen) Sharp; grandmother Ann Allen, nephews Matthew and Michael Sharp. Brian is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Maurice and Lavetta Tatum and paternal grandfather Jon Sharp. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
