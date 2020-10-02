Brian Ray Woodall



Hickory, NC - Brian Ray Woodall, 52, of Hickory, NC formerly of Melbourne, Fl, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.



Born November 25, 1967 in Rockledge, Florida he was the son of Sandra Conner Woodall and the late Ernest Ray Woodall.



He was a member of First Baptist Church of Indialantic Florida.



Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra Conner Woodall of Hickory, NC, two sons; Mathias Woodall and Dakota Woods, a daughter, Cheyenne Woodall all of Cartersville, GA, a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Woodall.









