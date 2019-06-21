|
|
Brian W. Johnston
Port Orange - Brian W. Johnston, 48, of Port Orange passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 while surrounded by loving family and friends. Born on March 1, 1971 in Fort Riley, KS to Joseph and Vicki Johnston, Brian served our nation with great honor in the US Army as a Cobra, Huey, and Blackhawk helicopter pilot and was deployed to Korea, Kosovo, and Haiti. He was honorably discharged after a decade of faithful service in 2001 and then became a financial advisor at First Command where he received the highest awards for performance. In 2016, he graduated from culinary school at Metropolitan Community College Institute of Culinary Arts where he was named student of the year. Brian enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, reading, and cooking extraordinary meals for his family and friends. Brian will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 21 years, Heather Stewart-Johnston; daughter Skylar Johnston; sister Christina Johnston; brothers James (Ronda) Johnston, Jeremy (Sara) Johnston and Kyle Michael Johnston, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in honor at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services from 12-1PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church, 6230 Cypress Ridge Blvd. Winter Haven Florida 33884. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 21, 2019