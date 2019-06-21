Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian W. Johnston


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian W. Johnston Obituary
Brian W. Johnston

Port Orange - Brian W. Johnston, 48, of Port Orange passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 while surrounded by loving family and friends. Born on March 1, 1971 in Fort Riley, KS to Joseph and Vicki Johnston, Brian served our nation with great honor in the US Army as a Cobra, Huey, and Blackhawk helicopter pilot and was deployed to Korea, Kosovo, and Haiti. He was honorably discharged after a decade of faithful service in 2001 and then became a financial advisor at First Command where he received the highest awards for performance. In 2016, he graduated from culinary school at Metropolitan Community College Institute of Culinary Arts where he was named student of the year. Brian enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, reading, and cooking extraordinary meals for his family and friends. Brian will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 21 years, Heather Stewart-Johnston; daughter Skylar Johnston; sister Christina Johnston; brothers James (Ronda) Johnston, Jeremy (Sara) Johnston and Kyle Michael Johnston, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in honor at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services from 12-1PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church, 6230 Cypress Ridge Blvd. Winter Haven Florida 33884. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now