North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Titusville
Brice Elliott Lytle

Brice Elliott Lytle Obituary
Brice Elliott Lytle

Titusville - Brice Elliott Lytle, 94 died peacefully March 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Brice was born in Fort Mill, SC and came to Titusville in 1965 from Huntsville, AL. He served in the Army Air Forces in WWII as an aircraft mechanic in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Clemson in 1948 with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering and earned his MBA from Rollins College.

Brice worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Chrysler Corp. from 1961-1973 and then RS&H from 1973-2018. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Space Club. Brice as an avid golfer and a member of Indian River City United Methodist Church.

Most of all he loved his family. Brice is survived by his wife, of 67 1/2 years, Bettie Lytle of Titusville, his son Kent Lytle & his wife Patt of Cumming, GA, his son Brad Lytle & wife Stacy of Titusville; his daughter Donna Hyatt & husband Mike of Titusville; his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Brice's life will be celebrated at 11am Friday March 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019
