Bruce MacArthur



Rockledge - Bruce MacArthur of Rockledge, FL, 62, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Rachel and Christina; brother, Arthur; sisters, Helayne and Carol; Aunt Conny; nieces, Conny and Denise, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen.



Born in Long Island, NY, Bruce grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where his love for the Philadelphia Eagles began. Bruce was an entrepreneur, owning his own company, HSC, and was also the President of Mercury Recyclers International, Inc.



Bruce was a loving, giving, hardworking man who always took care of his family. He was never handed anything in life and knew the meaning of hard work. He was easy to talk to and grateful for the little things. Everyone who had the honor of meeting Bruce, got to know how kind and caring he truly was. He was old school, but had a heart of gold. It is hard to fathom how the earth keeps turning without him here, but God was ready for Bruce to come home. What a blessing it was to have known him. Bruce MacArthur will be greatly missed by many.



Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL, with the service following at 11:00 am. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary