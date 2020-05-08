Buena Brown



Orlando - Buena Brown, 84, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. She was born in Arkansas in 1935. She met her husband Bill, in Baltimore in 1955 and they moved to Melbourne in 1957. Buena was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she attended for over 50 years. She retired as a Librarian from the Public School System and moved to Orlando in 2013 so she could be closer to her son and his family. She is survived by her loving family includes: Son Lawrence and his wife Lia, sons, Antonio and Lucas. Buena was a kind person who loved everyone.



Church will announce service date.









