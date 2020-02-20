|
Burke O'Kelly
Melbourne, FL - Burke R. O'Kelly, 96, was born in Memphis, TN and passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Melbourne. He was a USMC veteran of WWII and a graduate of Auburn University.
Burke is survived by his sons, Frank (Gail) O'Kelly and Kenneth (Lora) O'Kelly; grandchildren, Blaine, and Ryan (Danielle) O'Kelly. He was predeceased by his wife Selma.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29 from 10am until 11am at First Baptist Church of Melbourne with a service to follow at 11:00am. Donations may be made to WCIF, or FBC Building Fund. See brownliemaxwell.com for complete obit.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020