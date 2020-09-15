Burnetta Allison



Burnetta (Betty) Allison, 93, passed away on September 5. Her passing was peaceful with family members by her side.



She was a mother, wife, teacher, and artist who will be remembered by all who knew her for the joy and beauty she brought into the world. She was born October 26, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Burnetta Cleeton, and lived in San Diego, Marin and Humbolt Counties in California until she moved to Indialantic, Florida in 1991. She was married to Jack Richardson, Carl Shuler, and Joe Allison and is survived by her sons, daughters, and grandchildren. She worked as an accountant and started her own business after she earned a college degree at the age of 42. She was an avid tennis player. Betty began studying the art of flower arranging in the early 80's and became a certified instructor in the Japanese discipline of Sogetsu. She created and displayed arrangements at numerous locations in the state including Morikami Gardens in Delray Beach. She taught classes at Brevard County libraries, businesses, and churches. Some of her students became teachers of the art and continue to carry on her legacy.



Betty was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Friendship Fellowship at Pineda. She created a "touch of beauty" with her flower arrangements on Sundays and was known as the "Sunshine Lady" for her cheerful spirit.



Betty loved her family, her friends, her dogs, her garden, and the natural beauty of the planet. She was a woman of high spirit who lived a remarkable life.



A celebration of Betty's life will be at 4 pm October 3 via Zoom. It will be conducted by Reverend Amy Kindred of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Friendship Fellowship at Pineda.



In lieu of flowers send donations:



In memorial to Betty Allison



Unitarian Universalist Congregation Friendship Fellowship at Pineda



3115 Friendship Pl. Rockledge FL 32955









