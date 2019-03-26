Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Melbourne
Calvin F. Yeary Sr.

Calvin F. Yeary Sr. Obituary
Calvin F. Yeary, Sr

St Cloud, FL - Calvin F. Yeary, Sr., 88, of St Cloud, FL Passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. He was the retired City of Melbourne Water Treatment Plant Manager, moving here in 1962 from Chattanooga, TN, was a member of The First Baptist Church of Melbourne and enjoyed gardening and building things.

Survivors include his wife Doris, sons Fred, Jesse and daughters Brenda Cox and Lynda Stevenson and 30 grandchildren.

A memorial will be held on Saturday March 30th at 1pm in the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019
