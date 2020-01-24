|
|
Calvin Rose
Titusville - Calvin (CK) Rose continued his journey on January 22, 2020. He was born in United West Virginia April 2, 1925. CK was preceded in death by Isobel (Sandy) Carpenter Rose. He is survived by siblings Bill, Lee, Jim, Bob, and sister Suzanna Rose Hensley. He raised four daughters, Margaret Ann Rose, Robin Rose Davis, Jill Rose Kaspar, Sandy Rose Nelson and honorary daughter Donna Carpenter Johnson. He served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1946. CK worked as a coal miner until 1966 when he came to Titusville and began a career in the space industry. He worked during Gemini, Apollo, and space shuttle programs for Bendix Rockwell, and Lockheed Martin. He retired in 1992 and developed many hobbies like woodworking, oil painting, baking, and playing with his 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers we want to donate to Hospice Healthfirst for nursing scholarships under designation. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 26th at North Brevard Funeral Home starting at 3 PM with a viewing from 2 - 3 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020