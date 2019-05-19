|
Reverend Canon James Robert Daughtry
Melbourne - The Reverend Canon James Robert Daughtry died on May 5, 2019 on Merritt Island, Florida.
He was born on November 12, 1931 to Robert E. and Blaine J. Daughtry in Roswell, New Mexico, where he received his early education graduating from New Mexico Military Institute. He attended the University of Miami in Coral Gables and Georgetown University in Washington D.C. from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service and soon after was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
After a tour as an Air Force pilot, he entered The General Theological Seminary (Episcopal) and was awarded a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree. He served a curacy at Saint Philip's Church, Coral Gables, Florida, during which he was ordained Deacon and later Priest. Father Daughtry then served as the Vicar of the Episcopal Chapel of the Resurrection in Tucson, Arizona before being called to be the Rector of Saint Paul's Parish (Episcopal) in Washington D.C. In 1984 he was made a Canon of the Cathedral of Saint Cyprian the Martyr, Kumasi, Ghana. Canon Daughtry was also a longtime Associate of the All Saints Sisters of the Poor, Catonsville, Maryland. Through his pastoral ministry he became well known as a Spiritual Director, leader of retreats and Confessor. After retirement Canon Daughtry returned to New Mexico and assisted in parishes in, both, Santa Fe and Albuquerque before relocating to Melbourne, Florida where he was an Assistant Priest at Saint Paul's Anglican Church until his death.
Father Daughtry is survived by his brother, Michael Daughtry and sister-in-law, Anne (Andee) Ryan, of Merritt Island, Florida. A Pontifical Requiem will be celebrated on May 29, 2019 at Saint Paul's Church, 7200 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida. Any memorial gifts or donations can be made to Saint Paul's Church. Anyone wishing to send the family a message, or share a story is asked to visit James Daughtry's memorial page at: www.davisseawinds.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019