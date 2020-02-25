|
|
Captain Robert L. Chasse
Viera - Captain Robert L. Chasse USN Ret age 89 born in Frenchville, ME and a resident of Viera FL departed on eternal patrol on 02/17/2020 surrounded by his family. He was the 11th of 12 children of Maxine Chasse and Marie (Picard) Chasse. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester MA and was commissioned as an ensign in the US Navy. A distinguished 33 year career in submarines and as a comptroller followed. Along the way he met and married the love of his life, Mary Barry, his constant companion for the next 64 years. He retired from the Navy in 1986. The subsequent years were spent travelling the world, playing golf, and visiting his large extended family. He is survived by his wife Mary, his 4 children, Marie, David, Richard, and Robert, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the College of the Holy Cross or St John Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020