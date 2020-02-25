Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Chasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Robert L. Chasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Captain Robert L. Chasse Obituary
Captain Robert L. Chasse

Viera - Captain Robert L. Chasse USN Ret age 89 born in Frenchville, ME and a resident of Viera FL departed on eternal patrol on 02/17/2020 surrounded by his family. He was the 11th of 12 children of Maxine Chasse and Marie (Picard) Chasse. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester MA and was commissioned as an ensign in the US Navy. A distinguished 33 year career in submarines and as a comptroller followed. Along the way he met and married the love of his life, Mary Barry, his constant companion for the next 64 years. He retired from the Navy in 1986. The subsequent years were spent travelling the world, playing golf, and visiting his large extended family. He is survived by his wife Mary, his 4 children, Marie, David, Richard, and Robert, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the College of the Holy Cross or St John Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Captain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -