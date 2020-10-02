Captain William Paul Bancroft (Bill)
Captain William Paul Bancroft (Bill), 83, born in Lakewood, Ohio on May 31, 1937, completed his assignment here on Earth on September 25, following a courageous 28-year battle with cancer. He died peacefully, at home, with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan; three children, Todd, Ladd (Denise), and Ann (Phillip); six grandchildren; Ashley, Christopher, Kyle, Seth, Taylor and Maile; sister Phyllis.
Bill graduated from Iowa State University in 1960 and served his country for thirty years in the United States Navy. His love was the submarine force and those with whom he served. His last Navy job was Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordnance Test Unit at Cape Canaveral where he was responsible for the launching of many Navy missiles from the Eastern Space and Missile Center. One of his more memorable moments was preparing for the arrival of Dr. Spock and about 3000 protestors plus a Green Peace ship just prior to a missile launch. Upon retirement in Feb 1990 he went to work for the Canaveral Port Authority and contributed to the Port's growth for almost 14 years. He had his most fun refereeing basketball games and more than once worked State High School championship games in Virginia and Florida. He was an active member of the Mid-Coast Officials Association, Naval Submarine League, Missile Space and Range Pioneers, Civilian Military Council, Cocoa Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as its Chairman of the Board in 1997, and the Wuesthoff Health System Board of Directors beginning in 1998, serving as its Chairman in 2007 and 2008 and again in 2010 thru 2011. In 2009 he joined the Central Brevard Salvation Army as an advisory Board member serving thru 2017 and in 2010 initiated the Space Coast Health Foundation as one of its founding Board members, serving on its Board until 2019.
He will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery following a private service. A celebration of life will be held later when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to the Space Coast Health Foundation, Suite, 100, 1100 Rockledge Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955. Donations may also be made by visiting the website at www.schfbrevard.org
and clicking on the donate button.