Caridad Mederos
Melbourne, FL - Caridad Mederos, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. Mrs. Mederos was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was born on June 6, 1930 in Batabano, Cuba to her parents, Fernando and Francisca Rodriguez. She married her husband and the love of her life, Jose Ramon Mederos on August 31, 1952 in Havana, Cuba, who sadly passed away on May 12, 2005. Together they raised three children and had four grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, FL for 53 years.
Mrs. Mederos is survived by her children, Jose and Lynn Mederos (Oviedo, FL), Juan Mederos (Melbourne, FL), Mary and Glen Rohrer (Melbourne, FL) and her grandchildren, Christina and David Hainz (Orlando, FL), Alex and Derek Turner (Melbourne, FL), Sean Mederos (Oviedo, FL) and Maria Isabella Rohrer (Melbourne, FL).
Funeral Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.
We'd like to thank our community and family friends for your continued love and support. We ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organization: https://www.we-count.org/covid19
"Nadie te ha querido como yo. Nadie te ha ofrecido tanto amor. Nadie te ha enseñando de la vida más que yo. Nadie, mi amor, buscó tu amor con tanto amor." www.brownliemaxwell.com