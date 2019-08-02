|
Carl W. Notter, Jr.
Brevard County - Carl W. Notter, Jr. of Brevard County, Florida passed peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Carl is survived by three children; Carl W. Notter, III (Heather), Maize Galfand and Lori Bulafka (Bob); his brothers Steven and Dennis; his sisters Donna Eckerle, Carol Ann Mays; his grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie (DJ). Carl is also survived by his longtime partner and soulmate, Wendra Galfand.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 2, 2019