Carles Cox
Carles Cox

Melbourne - Carles Cox of Melbourne Florida passed 8/17/2020 at age 86. Farmer, owner of Pineda Nursery, Cox's Roofing, but his greatest passion was preaching the word of God. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Grimes Cox, daughter Pamela (Jimmy) McDuffie and sister Glenna VonVille, Step-daughters Patty Cowart & Margie Woodley, grandsons Kyle & Dwayne McDuffie, Granddaughters Sheri Martin, Chanda Cox & Marissa Justice and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Cox & two sons Michael & Randy Cox. He will be missed dearly by so many! The family wishes any memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald house.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
