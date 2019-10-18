|
Carlton "Carl" F. Edwards
Cocoa Beach - Carlton (a.k.a. Carl and Sonny) F. Edwards, age 84, of Cocoa Beach passed away in Cocoa Beach, on October 11, 2019. Born 19 October 1934 in Anderson, Indiana and raised in Alexandria, Indiana. He was the second oldest of five children. He attended Thomilson Elementary School, Alexandria High School (the old one) and Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana. Served in the U.S. Army in Germany from June 1957 through June 1959. July 1959 through January 1961 he was employed by GM, Allison Division, at Indianapolis, Indiana processing the first and second stage housings and vector nozzles for the Minuteman Missile. In February 1961 he was hired by RCA International Service Company at Cape Canaveral AFS (Cocoa Beach) to work on the Missile Test Project
at Down Range locations. His first assignment was on Grand Bahama Island for operation and maintenance for the Nasa Capsule Communication and Range Safety Command and Destruct System. Under the watchful eye of Shorty Powers (NASA PR) he drank vodka martinis with Alan Sheppard post launch at Club Rendezvous and was present when Guss Grissum also processed through the base. From 1963 he was the Communication Supervisor at missile tracking station islands of San Salvador, Grand Turk, Eleuthera and Ascension. Carl was the Communications Manager, Pretoria, ROSA, Communication Manager/ Senior Representative, Mahe,Seychelles (married Nicole Carrere, deceased) and Instrumentation Manager, Antigue, B.W.I. In 1977 he transferred to Cape Canaveral AFS and worked as Cape Communications Manager and Operations Control Engineer. On December 10, 1980 he married teacher Regina Foley, now deceased. On April 01, 2000, after 39 years, Carl retired concluding his career in the Space Communications Missile Launch and Tracking arena.
Carl Liked fishing, golf and hunting and was a Master Mason at Lodge 353, Merritt Island, Fl. and was a member of the Scottish Rite, 32 degree. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Alexandria, Indiana and Cocoa Beach, Florida. He was also registered at Our Saviour's Catholic Church, Cocoa Beach where his late wife is buried. He is survived by Betty Jean Lee, sister, and brothers; Kent Edwards, Danny Edwards, Anderson Indiana, and Jim Edwards, Elwood, Indiana as well as his dear friend, Carol Oberlin. A graveside service for Carl will be held on October 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Church of Our Saviour Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Cocoa Beach 3300 N. Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931.
