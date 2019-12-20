|
|
Carlyle Platt
Melbourne, FL - Francis Carlyle Platt was born on September 26, 1926 in Melbourne, Florida, and passed away on December 18, 2019. Born into generations of cattle ranchers, Carlyle grew up fast as the oldest son of Marion and Lorena Platt. As the oldest, Carlyle rode aside his father and many uncles and cousins throughout Brevard county as they brought the free-range cattle into fenced acres. Some of those lands that these cattle roamed soon became the Platt Ranch. Stretching throughout Malabar, most of Palm Bay, and western Melbourne, Carlyle dedicated his life to building a decent and honest living for his family, working and caring for the cattle and the land. He truly was a steward of these lands. Ranching for the Platts was and still is a family venture. Carlyle had seven siblings that all participated somehow in the operations, along with their families. As Carlyle's family grew, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren became involved. Today, this great venture remains a family owned and operated business.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Janet. Carlyle is survived by his four children, Sandra, Judi (Ronnie), Caryl (Bob) and Doug (Holly). Also surviving him are six grandchildren, Robert (Emily) Caryn, Charlotte, Shannon (Ellen), Aiden, and Everleigh, as well as his five great-grandchildren, Bryer, Ensley, Parks, Harlyn and Blake. His five sisters also survive him, Ella Mae Merrow, Barbara Heckman, Vera Brower, Glenda D'Angelo (Lad) and Sheila Winn (David). He has many surviving nieces, nephews, and dear life-long friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given by Health First Private Duty caregivers for their constant and dedicated care, and to Health First Hospice.
Carlyle was a master of conversation, always telling a story whether historical, funny, sad, or just 'to tell that story'. His legacy will live on forever….
Graveside funeral for Carlyle will be held at Platt Ranch, 2200 Simon Road on Saturday, January 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 am. Flowers are welcome, but donations are also welcome to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019