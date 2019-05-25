|
Carmen M. Taillepierre de Peña
Charlotte, NC - On Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carmen M. Taillepierre de Peña left this world to be with the Lord. It was a peaceful departure. She was a long time resident of Palm Bay, Florida. Carmen was born in Dominican Republic to French descendants, André and Charlotte (Guichard) Taillepierre. Carmen was one of seven children. As an adventurous single young adult, she dared to leave her family behind and take on New York City. She loved the Big Apple. There, she met and married Baudelino Peña Pinto and had two children, Diana Yanira and Ivan Baudelino. She, also, leaves behind her two grandchildren, Anthony and Andre. Carmen started a very successful Import/Export business later in her life. The best part of running her business was meeting and talking to her customers. Carmen's favorite thing to do was to cook for others. And, boy, could she cook up a storm. Carmen enjoyed redecorating her home, working in the garden, watching telenovelas and hanging out with her friends during her retiring years. To an incredible mother who will be greatly missed…we love you, Mami. Please join us for Mass on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 1710 Hickory Street in Melbourne, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 25, 2019